George Economou has been busy acquiring stakes in other shipping companies but that has not stopped the Greek shipowner from growing his fleet with newbuildings.

Economou is said to have added seven vessels to his orderbook, lifting the tally of newbuildings he has on order at shipyards in China and South Korea to 40.

He is said to have ordered two suezmax tankers, one LR2 and four kamsarmax bulk carriers.