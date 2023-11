A George Economou-controlled VLCC has reportedly been chartered by commodities giant Vitol to lift a cargo of Venezuelan crude.

The 299,995-dwt TMS Tankers-owned Gustavia S (built 2020) has been booked for $11m for a voyage to China, reported Bloomberg.

Last month the US lifted sanctions on Venezuela’s oil exports for six months following a deal between the government and opposition parties for an internationally monitored election to be held next year.