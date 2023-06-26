The end of a temporary tax on Brazil’s oil exports will boost the economic prospects of the largest crude carriers, says pool operator Tankers International.

The 9.2% tax, which is due to end this week, prompted some oil companies to halt their VLCC export programmes from Brazil and switch to West Africa, said its head of research & insight, Mette Frederiksen.

West African VLCC fixtures increased by 50% month on month in June to meet part of the demand driven by China, which helped lift rates, said Frederiksen.