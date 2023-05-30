John Fredriksen is unhappy with the management of International Seaways and is letting it be known.

In a letter, the Norwegian-born billionaire blasted the New York-listed tanker giant’s executives, announcing that he would vote against their compensation packages and the poison pill adopted last year at International Seaways’ 6 June shareholder meeting.

“We made numerous attempts to engage in constructive dialogue with [International Seaways] management and the board,” read the letter, published on Monday ahead of the start of trading in New York.