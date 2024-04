In the second confirmed incident within 24 hours, Yemen’s Houthi militants attacked another commercial vessel in the Gulf of Aden.

Unlike the previous attempt on Wednesday, in which a Houthi missile attacking an AP Moller-Maersk ship was shot down midair by a coalition warship, the projectile fired on Thursday landed close to its intended target, the 6,078-teu MSC Darwin VI (built 1999).