Product tanker specialist Torm said markets were expected to be highly uncertain and volatile in 2023 as the EU’s import ban on Russian oil drove profits in the first quarter.

The Danish company reported net profit of $153.6m for the first three months of this year, backing up record results in 2022 because of the trade dislocation. That compared with $10.4m for the same period last year.

The Russian import ban introduced in Europe on February 5 has sent the flow of oil products longer distances, increasing tonne-miles and freight rates for its fleet of 85 vessels, said chief executive Jacob Meldgaard.