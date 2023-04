Euronav’s supervisory board is now backing the appointment of a new director rejected less than a month ago after being nominated by one of its warring shareholders, Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB).

Belgian shipping executive Julie De Nul is expected to join the board at the tanker company’s 17 May annual general meeting.

But, in March, she was rejected by 64% of the votes at a special shareholders meeting called by CMB.