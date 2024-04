Annual accounts filed by Euronav’s Luxembourg subsidiary have revealed the destination of an older VLCC sold in March.

Information from Euronav Luxembourg shows how the 308,000-dwt Newton (built 2009) was bought out of a Chinese finance lease and sold to South Korea’s Sinokor Merchant Marine for a massive profit.

The Belgian tanker owner’s subsidiary said it had declared an option to repurchase the tanker from Taiping & Sinopec TJ11 Shipping Leasing Co in January.