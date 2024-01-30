Euronav is likely to commit to fleet renewal and continue to expand its newbuilding programme, according to DNB.

“We believe Euronav will continue to expand its newbuild programme and according to media reports has divested its last 2003-built ULCC, illustrative of new management’s commitment to fleet renewal,” equity analyst Jorgen Lian said in a note.

Earlier in January, the Saverys-led company ordered an ammonia-ready VLCC newbuilding at Chinese shipyard Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry.