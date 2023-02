Euronav has come out swinging again in the battle to retain its current board.

The Brussels and New York-listed tanker owner held a conference call for investors on Monday afternoon ahead of a vote on 23 March, at which major shareholder Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB) is trying to replace all five supervisory directors.

De Stoop characterised this attempt as “brutal”.

“Once you control the board, you control the company,” he told the call.