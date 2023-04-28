Eyal Ofer’s Zodiac Maritime is said to have splashed out more than $120m on product tanker newbuildings.

The UK-based shipowner has struck a deal with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding in China for two 114,000-dwt aframaxes.

One shipbuilding insider said the deal marked the first cooperation between the Ofer-led company and Yangzijiang.

“Given the large and multi-segment presence of both the shipbuilder and the shipowner, [this project] could be seen as the potential beginning of a strategic cooperation,” said the shipbuilding insider.