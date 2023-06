Peter Georgiopoulos says he will shun the newbuilding market while a $100m vessel faces being made obsolete within five years because of regulations and new fuels.

The shipping entrepreneur, who runs Athens-based United Overseas Group (UOG), told TradeWinds that he has reservations that fuels such as LNG, methanol and ammonia will emerge as clean, safe alternatives on a major scale for the global fleet.

“These are all interim steps … I’m a big believer in interim steps,” he said.