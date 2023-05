Sweden’s Concordia Maritime has hinted at moves into dry bulk or offshore wind shipping as it reduces its tanker fleet.

The Stena-backed owner agreed to sell the 65,000-dwt product carrier Stena Penguin (built 2010) to a European buyer on Wednesday, leaving it with three tankers.

Chief executive Erik Lewenhaupt said in the company’s earnings statement on Thursday: “A shipping company with three vessels is obviously not the aim for Concordia Maritime.”