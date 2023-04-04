Shipping tycoon John Fredriksen has made the first significant move in the ongoing saga of Euronav’s future since the crucial supervisory board vote in March.

A US securities filing reveals the billionaire Frontline owner has increased his stake in the Belgian VLCC and suezmax company to 26.46%, from 24.99% previously.

This makes Fredriksen the biggest shareholder ahead of the Saverys family, which owns shipping company CMB and scuppered plans for a combination of Euronav and Frontline in January through their 25% holding.