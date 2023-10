John Fredriksen played a key role in making the blockbuster Frontline-Euronav deal happen.

Frontline chief executive Lars Barstad said during a conference call on Monday that the Norwegian-born shipping tycoon and his counterpart Marc Saverys broke a “strategic deadlock” in coming to an agreement for Frontline to acquire 24 of Euronav’s VLCCs.

“This transaction has been made possible by two titans of shipping coming together … namely John Fredriksen and Marc Saverys,” Barstad said.