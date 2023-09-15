Chinese buyers have continued to snap up older VLCCs, pushing asset values up again.
European brokers said John Fredriksen’s Frontline has agreed a deal for its 297,000-dwt Chinese-built Front Signe (built 2010) at $63m, with a drydocking passed.
Vessels built 10 or more years ago still proving lucrative for owners
