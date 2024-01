Frontline’s sale of five of its oldest VLCCs for $290m is a sign that tanker asset prices remain strong.

The move, first reported by TradeWinds on 9 January and confirmed by Frontline on Friday, pushed Fearnleys to bump up its valuations, with a VLCC resale estimated to be worth $5m more at $130m and a 15-year-old vessel standing pat at $55m.