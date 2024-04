Frontline’s chief executive Lars Barstad received $2.08m in total remuneration in 2023.

He had a base salary of $404,000 and variable pay of $1.66m, according to the annual report.

The pay covers a year in which Frontline concluded an 18-month takeover battle for Euronav, culminating in the largest sale-and-purchase deal in the history of the VLCC market.

The pension expense was $24,000.