John Fredriksen’s Frontline on Friday confirmed the sale of its five oldest VLCCs for a price that turns out to be $58m a copy.

Frontline did not identify the buyer, but TradeWinds reported on Monday that it is likely to be South Korea’s Sinokor Merchant Marine.

In a prepared release on Friday, Frontline focussed on the benefits to the seller, saying it is monetising older assets at a strong price while reducing the age of its fleet.