Frontline could bank more cash from offloading its elderly suezmaxes in the wake of the sale of its five oldest VLCCs.

The Oslo-listed John Fredriksen company confirmed on Friday that it was selling a series of tankers in a $290m en-bloc deal first uncovered by TradeWinds earlier in the week.

Brokers have identified the buyer as South Korea’s Sinokor Merchant Marine as part of a wider VLCC market expansion drive.