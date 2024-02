Just a few weeks after confirming a major deal to offload its five oldest VLCCs, Frontline is now moving to shake out one of its oldest suezmaxes.

Market sources and brokers in Athens and London are saying the John Fredriksen company is receiving between $45.5m and $46m from the sale of the 156,700-dwt Front Odin (built 2010).

The buyers are Piraeus-based NGM Energy.