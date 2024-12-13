Greek shipowner George Economou has re-opened a war of words with compatriot tanker company Performance Shipping ahead of a key investor vote next week.

US-listed Performance, controlled by the Palios family, has called its annual general meeting for 17 December, at which it is seeking to re-elect Aliki Paliou as chair.

Shareholder Economou has launched a takeover offer and court action against the company over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders in dominating voting control through a dual-class ownership structure.