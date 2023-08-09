Greek shipowner George Economou is said to have turned his attention to “small tankers” and has joined the dash for MR tanker newbuildings.
He was said to have ordered two vessels at a China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) controlled shipyard.
The pair of 50,000-dwt tankers was ordered through an Athens-based company called An Tankers
Greek shipowner George Economou is said to have turned his attention to “small tankers” and has joined the dash for MR tanker newbuildings.
He was said to have ordered two vessels at a China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) controlled shipyard.