A VLCC owned by George Procopiou’s Dynacom Tankers Management has become the first ship to load crude in Cameroon to feed Nigeria’s massive Dangote refinery.

Oil analytics company Kpler tracked the 296,800-dwt Evgenia I (built 2011) loading about 1m barrels of Lokele crude from Perenco’s 264,900-dwt floating storage and offloading vessel Massongo (built 1995) on 13 January.

The Malta-flagged ship then added 1m barrels of Doba blend at Cameroon Oil Transportation Co’s 357,100-dwt floating production storage and offloading unit Kome Kribi (built 1977) on 20 January.