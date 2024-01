LR1 tankers captured much of the action in the secondhand market this week, with one confirmed transaction and two rumoured ones.

Starting with the first, Germany’s Harren Tankers grasped the opportunity offered by soaring values to offload the only tanker it had in this size.

Secondhand prices for 15-year old LR1s have not been as high since 2009, when the 73,700-dwt Pataris (built 2009) was delivered.