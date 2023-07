Evalend Shipping has continued its newbuilding investment spree that it started more than two years ago.

The company, which made a surprise move at the end of last year by entering the product tanker segment with an order for MR tankers, has now inked a fresh contract for four panamax product carriers.

Shipbuilding sources with knowledge of Evalend’s newbuildings deals in China said the company has commissioned Yangzijiang Shipbuilding to build four 75,000-dwt LR1 tankers.