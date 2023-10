Greek shipowner Theodore Angelopoulos is believed to be taking home a profit of more than $50m after selling two aframaxes at a significant markup to the price paid for them as newbuildings six years ago.

US brokers and market sources in Athens are saying that Angelopoulos’ Metrostar Management is selling the 115,600-dwt sister ships Crudemed and Crudesun (both built 2018) at about $70m each.