Greece’s Performance Shipping has moved down a size in adding a fourth newbuilding to its tanker orderbook.

The Nasdaq-listed owner said a deal has been signed with China’s Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group to build a scrubber-fitted 75,000-dwt LR1 vessel for $54.1m, excluding extras and net of commission to third parties.

Panamax-sized LR1s are ordered more rarely than larger aframax-sized LR2 ships, due to economies of scale.