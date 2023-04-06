The number of Greek tankers hauling Russian crude will drop sharply if global prices top $90 a barrel because of pressure on the oil price cap system, according to data analyst Kpler.

Greek-owned ships hauled about 40% of Russian crude and product exports in March, larger than any other group including Russian owners, according to its data.

European owners can carry Russian crude without breaching sanctions if the cargo is sold at less than $60 a barrel, under price cap rules imposed by the G7 group of nations in December last year.