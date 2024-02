Roswell Tankers Corp has captured the rising tide of asset values to bank a huge profit on a suezmax it bought less than two years ago.

Athens-based Roswell has sold the 159,400-dwt Raptor (built 2007) to Chinese interests for $46.5m, multiple respected shipbrokers say.

The price is a 40% bump on the figure Roswell paid Ridgebury Tankers for the vessel 16 months ago.