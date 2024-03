With the tanker sale-and-purchase market warming up after a lull in late February, Far Eastern and other Asian buyers are crawling out of the woodwork again.

In a deal widely reported by brokers this week, Middle Eastern interests are said to be swooping on a 20-year-old, Greek-controlled aframax.

Vassilis Laliotis-led Sea World Management & Trading is said to be offloading one of its oldest aframaxes, the 106,100-dwt Sea Hazel (built 2004), for $29m.