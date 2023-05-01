Greek tankers had advance warning of a threat to shipping before Iranian forces seized a Turkish-controlled suezmax in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

The 159,000-dwt Advantage Sweet (built 2012), carrying a Chevron crude cargo, was boarded by troops and taken to Iran in an apparent response to the US seizure of a Greek-controlled tanker carrying suspected Iranian crude.

Security company Ambrey said Iran’s seizure was in line with warnings received from the Greek Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy earlier in the week.

The ministry told Greek-flag shipping that there was an increased risk from Iran when transiting the gulf region.

“Following the initial warning, Ambrey observed the exodus of an unusually high number of Greek-flagged vessels from the Gulf region,” the company said.

“Five tankers exited the Gulf the following day, and no vessels entered. Ambrey assesses the risk to merchant shipping was not limited to the flag state but to the affiliations with Greece and the US,” Ambrey added.

Three people briefed on the matter told the Financial Times that US authorities had earlier secured a court order to seize the 159,000-dwt Suez Rajan (built 2011) and redirect it to US shores.

Shipping market sources had said as early as Thursday that they believed Iran arrested the Advantage Sweet in reprisals over a US arrest of a ship controlled by Greece’s Empire Navigation.

The vessel, which is owned by a lease finance unit of US private equity giant Oaktree Capital Management but ultimately controlled by Empire, had been held up in Singapore for more than a year amid efforts to seize its oil cargo to satisfy US judgements against Iran.

Ambrey points out both vessels are the same size.

Previous history

“Iran has previously responded tit-for-tat following seizures of Iranian oil cargo and has made unsubstantiated allegations against target vessels of ‘violations’, the company said.

Iran accused the Advantage Sweet of being involved in an accident with a fishing boat.

The Greek ministry has been contacted for comment.

Iranian state media issued a video of the tanker’s seizure, confirming the vessel had been boarded via helicopter.

Footage showed the vessel being circled by two choppers, one identified as a Sikorsky SH-3 Sea King from which armed Iranian personnel fast-roped onto the forward section of the tanker.

The video also depicts an Iranian naval officer indicating the position of the alleged collision with an Iranian craft, about 40 nautical miles (74 km) north-east of Khor Fakkan.

The tanker had transited the area the night prior to being seized.