Gulf Navigation Holdings has acquired the 40% stake in a maritime agency services company started as a joint venture with Turkish Polimar Holding Company.

Gulf Navigation Polimar Maritime (GNPM) thus becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of the Dubai-listed tanker owner.

Headquartered in Dubai and with offices in Khorfakan and Fujairah, GNPM provides agency services in all terminals and commercial ports in the United Arab Emirates, handling all types of vessels and cargos.