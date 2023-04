Singapore’s Hafnia has now moved out five older LR1 tankers this year for a total of $116.5m.

Brokers are reporting that the BW Group-backed giant has sold the 76,600-dwt Hafnia Rhine (built 2008) for a very firm $26.5m, with its special survey passed.

The vessel was built at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Corp in China.

The buyer is known. VesselsValue has a value of $24m on the ship, against $14.6m