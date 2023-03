Two top bosses at Singapore product tanker company Hafnia have been rewarded for a rising share price following a record year.

The Oslo-listed BW Group-owned operation said chief executive Mikael Skov and chief financial officer Perry van Echtelt have exercised options for 1.67m shares granted under an incentive scheme in 2019.

The strike price was NOK 20.52, whereas the company was trading at NOK 63.70