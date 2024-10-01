Hafnia’s move to Singapore is complete as Andreas Sohmen-Pao continues to reshuffle his shipping holdings.

The BW Group-backed product tanker player said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday that it received approval from courts in Bermuda to redomicile the company in Singapore effective on Tuesday.

“The court order has been filed with the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda and the company has obtained the final approval by the Singapore Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority,” the filing said.