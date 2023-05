Greece’s Imperial Petroleum is now free of bank debt following a repayment to domestic lender Alpha Bank.

The Nasdaq-listed tanker and bulker owner, led by Harry Vafias, handed over an outstanding $16m to clear its last loan more than three years early.

The four-year $17m loan was agreed in September last year. The facility was secured by mortgages on two product tankers, the 50,000-dwt Clean Nirvana (built 2008) and the 46,000-dwt Clean Justice (built 2011).