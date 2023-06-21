After 15 years outside the crude tanker sector, Tor Olav Troim is about to return in a big way.

Troim’s private Magni Partners is preparing to order a pair of dual-fuel VLCCs, which will be able to run on LNG and conventional bunkers, for delivery in 2026 and 2027 at a shipyard he declined to identify.

Troim revealed his plans during an on-stage interview with Poten chairman Michael Tusiani during the annual Marine Money Week conference in New York, and elaborated in a short interview with TradeWinds following the session.