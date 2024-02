A rally in VLCC rates is ahead of schedule, and for it to persist, BRS Group believes owners will need help from Opec and its allies.

VLCC spot rates have climb from $37,033 per day on 1 February to $65,196 per day on Monday, according to the Baltic Exchange.

The jump is supported in part by less crude passing through the Suez Canal, making more cargoes available for China, BRS said.