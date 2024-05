Torm chief executive Jacob Meldgaard is growing more pessimistic about a short-term resolution to the Red Sea disruption to shipping.

The rebel Houthi group in Yemen has been attacking vessels since shortly after the Gaza war began in October, and is showing no signs of stopping.

Meldgaard said that shipping’s situation remains much the same as three months ago when Torm last reported quarterly results, with tankers rerouting away from the region, pushing up tonne-miles and freight rates.