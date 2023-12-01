Norway’s Hunter Group has made a surprise return to the VLCC market taking a modern eco-design and scrubber fitted vessel on a three-year charter.

The Erik Frydendal-led company said it has taken the 2016-built vessel on a fixed rate of $52,500 per day, and immediately chartered the vessel out on a floating index-linked spot rate.

Hunter said the index-linked spot rate, which on 29 November 2023 was $63,329 per day, enables the company to “capture every daily VLCC spot market movement with maximum utilisation”.