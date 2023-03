Idan Ofer’s Eastern Pacific Shipping has dived in on two LR2 tanker newbuilding berths recently freed up at China’s Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS).

Eastern Pacific is understood to have signed a letter of intent on the 115,000-dwt aframax product carrier newbuildings but firm contracts have yet to be inked.

Shipbuilding sources said the fast-moving shipowner is paying around $63m each for the two vessels which are scheduled for delivery dates in March and May 2025.