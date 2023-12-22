Idan Ofer’s stake in Ardmore Shipping — the apparent impetus for a Houthi attack on one of the Irish owner’s ships earlier this month — was sold well before the attack.
TradeWinds understands EPS Ventures’ divested its 1.9m share stake months ago.
Israeli billionaire divested from product tanker owner well before Houthi strike
