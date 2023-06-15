The International Energy Agency (IEA) has equities analysts feeling bullish about tankers.

The Paris-based organisation’s annual report published on Wednesday said significant oil refining capacity will be added in the east, while most crude production will come from the west — a positive sign for tonne mile demand, Fearnley Securities‘ Oystein Vaagen said.

“The distance side of the tonne-mile equation is set to grow further and sets up a very bullish backdrop for the tanker space,” he said in a note published on Thursday.