The International Maritime Organisation has appealed to member states for oil spill response kits to support the operation to remove 1.1m barrels of oil from a decaying tanker off the coast of Yemen.

The appeal is part of efforts to support the $130m programme to transfer oil from the floating storage and offloading unit Safer and prepare it for scrappage before it breaks up and spills its cargo.

The single-hull 406,600-dwt Safer (built 1976) has not been maintained since 2015 following the outbreak of civil war in Yemen.