India has confirmed it will withdraw trading licences for bulkers and tankers aged more than 25 years despite having a limited impact on its goal of cutting emissions.

The country’s directorate general of shipping said the move to stop port calls by old vessels would reduce the age of India’s fleet and help to usher in a new era of low-carbon energy-efficient vessels.

“Whereas the average age of world fleet is on the declining trend, the average age of the lndian tonnage is on the increasing trend over the years,” it said in a notice published on Monday.