A veteran executive from India’s oil industry has been appointed to the board of Russian energy giant Rosneft in a sign of the growing links between the two countries.

Govind Kottieth Satish, a former director of state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), is one of three new faces appointed to the 11-strong board of directors.

IOC is India’s largest importer of Russian oil and the only company with a long-term delivery deal in place with Rosneft, said Kpler crude analyst Viktor Katona.