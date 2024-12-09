Jakarta-based tanker player Warun Nusa Sentana has achieved one of the highest demolition prices seen out of India this year.

The company’s 13,900-dwt chemical tanker Medelin Master (built 1992) has been widely reported in the recycling market as being sold on as as-is Belawan basis for recycling in India at $655 per ldt, or $2.5m.

Cash buyers, who reported the deal in their latest broking reports, were quick to stress that the Medelin Master’s sale price was heavily influenced by the high stainless steel content of the ship – 273 tonnes of regular stainless steel and an additional 371 Tons of cladded SUS 316L,a grade of austenitic...