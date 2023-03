Performance Shipping shares came crashing down on Wednesday following another equity raise.

The Greek aframax owner's New York-listed shares slipped by nearly 58% in midday trading, losing $1.56 and falling to a 52-week low of $1.13, following the announcement that it was selling roughly 5.56m shares to raise $12.5m.

The company did not state what it would be using the proceeds for, but historically Performance Shipping has used equity raises to purchase ships.