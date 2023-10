Iran’s crude exports to China are likely to rise as the US appears to be taking a softer line on sanctioned cargoes amid Opec+ production cuts, according to analysts.

Iranian crude exports peaked this year at 1.54m barrels per day (bpd) in May — the highest level for nearly five years, according to Kpler data.

They have since dipped but remain at some of their highest levels since the US pulled out of a deal that had ended sanctions in return for controls on Iran’s nuclear programme.